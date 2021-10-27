Customers turn to vintage stores during supply shortages

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Supply shortages are pushing customers to realize the value of in-stock vintage items.

Some customers, this year, are turning to vintage stores to find what they need.

Local vintage store employees said new customers are coming in.

The Vintage Peddler Sales Associate, Audra Reimer, said many people come in hunting for furniture. She said people must wait several months to receive new product.

“I hear a year, I hear six months, when they were told only 60 days or 30 days,” Reimer said. “They come down to an emergency where family is coming, in-laws are coming, they need their table. They need their nightstands.”

Reimer said that’s why, instead, customers are choosing to go with vintage products.

“If you haven’t already picked out your gifts online, on Amazon, they’re probably not gonna get here before Christmas,” Reimer said.

She said people can find vintage gifts that are unique.

“It’s the nostalgia of it,” Reimer said. “To get a gift that means something to someone and something that you’ve put a little thought in that reminds them of their childhood. Especially nowadays, that’s very special.”

Reimer said people of all ages come in to find these vintage items.