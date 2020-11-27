Customer in Springfield leaves $700 tip for server on Thanksgiving

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A customer gave two different restaurant servers who had to work on Thanksgiving a $700 tip.

Someone at another table took video at the Buffalo Wild Wings on Battlefield Road.

The server… Clearly shocked!

We were able to track down that good samaritan: Erik Richards.

He told KOLR10 that he and his wife do this every year to spread joy.

“Somebody pay it forward,” Richards said. “I want five people to do the same. Five random people to pay it forward. You know regardless of what’s going on this year, I don’t care. You know, everything has been so divided, so let’s just focus on making it better. So I want five people to pay it forward to somebody and then those five people to pay it forward.”

A manager at the restaurant says it was the server who received that tip’s first day solo on the job.