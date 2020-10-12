Curbside Couture goes virtual tonight

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — Arkansas’ largest green fashion show is going virtual tonight.

The Clinton Presidential Center will host the Curbside Couture 2020 Virtual Fashion Show featuring 29 handmade looks by student designers.

The show starts tonight at 7:00 p.m.

The Clinton Center’s annual Curbside Couture, Arkansas’s largest “green” fashion show, was postponed in April due to COVID-19.

The virtual platform allows the student designers and their models to safely showcase their hard work and creativity.

Curbside Couture offers students in third through twelfth grades the opportunity to apply their creative and technical skills to create wearable designs made of recycled material.

Winning designers are chosen by a panel of jurors and are awarded a cash prize.

This year’s curbside mentors are Connie Fails, Korto Momolu, and Bryant Phelan.

Click here to see the event.