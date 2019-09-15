Culturefest transforms C-Street into melting pot of diversity

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Commercial Street was transformed into a melting pot today, thanks to Culturefest.

The event featured an array of traditions from many nationalities.

Saehee Duran has been a resident of Springfield for over a decade. She had a realization when she started an intercultural church about five years ago.

“As I was doing that, meeting and mingling with different people, I realized there are a lot of pockets of ethnic groups that are just thriving. But that’s just as pockets.”

People had a chance to see, taste, and experience many cultures. Duran loved the idea of giving those of all origins a chance to shine with this event.

“I just wanted to feature our story and celebrate us in our community together. That’s why I’m passionate about it.”

Officials with the Springfield Chamber of Commerce say they have plans to visit other cities similar to Springfield and collaborate on making events like Culturefest happen, all with the goal of improving diversity and inclusion.