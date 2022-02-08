SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — City Utilities announced that after providing electricity to Springfield for over 60 years the five generators inside James River Power Station have been retired. The decision to retire JRPS was based on escalating costs for compliance upgrades, aging infrastructure, and the availability of reliable renewable resources.

According to a press release from CU, the power company is offering a special opportunity. “Blasting for the Better” is a partnership with CU and United Way of the Ozarks and the two companies will be hosting a special raffle with the winner detonating the implosion of the James River Power Station stacks.

“This is truly that once in a lifetime opportunity to play a key role in this historic event for Springfield,”

said Gary Gibson – City Utilities President and CEO. “The partnership with United Way has the potential

to raise money and bring attention to the work they do plus provide this unique opportunity to our entire

community.”

Donations of $5 per chance can be made by texting BLAST to 91999 or by clicking here through February 16 by 5 p.m. A winner will be selected on February 17.

“For many years, the employees of City Utilities have been leaders in supporting United Way of the

Ozarks” said Greg Burris, United Way of the Ozarks President and CEO. “This unique opportunity for

our community, and United Way, again depicts how they continually work to support our community

beyond philanthropy and volunteerism. Who else implodes stacks for charity?”

Over the past few months, demolition crews have been removing exterior components of the partially retired power generation station with one of the final steps being to collapse the four stacks on the south side of the main building.

Any questions regarding United Way contributions can call 417-831-8559.