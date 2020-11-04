Crystal Quade discusses her next steps after being re-elected

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One of the Missouri House races featured the Missouri House Minority floor leader Crystal Quade.

Missouri House District 132 remains filled by Democrat incumbent Crystal Quade.

Quade beat her Republican opponent Sarah Semple with 63% of votes.

Quade says going into the election constituents were most concerned with COVID-19 and its impact on classrooms.

Moving forward, Quade says it’s important for us to act proactively instead of reacting after the fact.

Quade met with voters on election night as she shared why she says we must continue the fight to make Missouri equitable for all people.

“I’m really excited,” Quade said. “We had worked so hard in Greene County for several election cycles but so much so this time to grow the Democratic caucus down here. Here for the 132nd, I got to do a lot of work focusing on children’s issues, most recently passed some legislation dealing with foster care.”