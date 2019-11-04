Cruise for Crosslines works to raise money, collect toys for those in need

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Crosslines is revving up the holiday season already with this year’s Cruise for Crosslines.

All kinds of classic car owners got together to cruise old Route 66 to Strafford before they took 1-25 and ended up at Fair Grove Schools.

All in an effort to raise money and collect toys for those in need.

“We gather up toys, and we also purchase toys too, but having events like this where toys or money are donated really helps out,” Program Coordinator for Cross Lines Jon Hallgren said. “It helps out for the Cross Lines toy store we have each year at the fairgrounds.”

Along with those donations, participants were also given some fun trophies.

And, spectators had the chance to get a closer look at the cars, enter a 50/50 drawing and enjoy some free Barbeque.