Crosstown Barbecue celebrates 50 years of business in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield staple is celebrating 50 years of business.

Crosstown Barbecue has been serving up spare ribs and barbecue sandwiches since 1970.

Old and new customers stopped by today to eat some barbecue and reminisce.

Steve Williams runs the restaurant now, but it was started by his dad all those years ago.

Williams says not too many people can say they’ve been in a family business for 50 years.

“I can’t believe it … I really can’t believe it,” Williams said. “Because it just kind of hit me, like I’ve been here myself for 39 years. Where did 39 years go? I have a passion for the people, I have a passion for my work. And I think it shows. And my father always told me people love to do business with people they like. Barbecue can come and go, relationships last forever. And so far, the barbecue stayed already too as we celebrate 50 years. It’s just a great milestone for our family.”

Williams says he hopes Crosstown Barbecue is around for another 50 years, and as for what’s next, he says he just wants to keep giving back to his community.