SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Crosslines of Springfield will be hosting a free flu shot clinic on Monday.

The shots will be for adults of Greene County that do not have insurance or are under-insured.

The clinic will be at the Crosslines Holiday Center located at 615 N. Glenstone Avenue from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Cox Health Systems, the Greene County Medical Society, Mercy, and the Greene County Health Department also helped create the clinic.