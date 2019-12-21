Crosslines provides food and toys before Christmas

GREENE COUNTY — Crosslines will provide food and toys to over 1,275 families in Greene County on Saturday, Dec, 21.

Crosslines, an outreach service of Council of Churches, will host the Holiday Toy Store and Holiday Food Distribution Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds from 9 a.m to 2 p.m.

A special thank you to Turning Point, Redeemer Lutheran Church, The Downtown Church, St. Agnes Cathedral, King’s Way United Methodist Church, Central Christian Church, Southminster Presbyterian Church, and Campbell United Methodist Church who graciously will assemble food baskets Thursday, Dec. 19 for 1,275 families.

It takes more than $100,000 in monetary and gift donations to make Saturday’s distribution possible. We cannot thank our donors, generous supporters and volunteers enough for all they do to make our Christmas Distribution possible.

On Saturday’s event: Each family will receive a holiday food basket that includes a traditional Christmas dinner along with breakfast and lunch. There will be 4,100 people receiving food through the Christmas Food Program.

Each child 18 years and younger will receive gifts that are personally selected by their parent/guardian. These gifts will include three presents, one stuffed animal, one knit item, and one extra toy or clothing item.

Parents/Guardians of 2,500 children will be receiving toys through the Toy Store. Over 1,000 people have signed up for volunteer opportunities at the event.

Toys are still needed!

If you would like to donate toys, please drop them at the Ozarks Empire Fairground E-Plex between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. before this Saturday. Monetary donations can be made at crosslineholiday.org.

Are you interested in NAP Tax Credits for your donation? Contact Christine Moses at 417-862-3586 ext 238.