SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — If you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet this season and you live in Greene County, this information is for you.

Crosslines will be offering free shots for adults with little or no insurance.

You can get one from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 14 — just show up at the Crosslines Holiday Center on North Glenstone.