GREENE COUNTY– While you’re out shopping, you might keep a few charities in mind.



Starting Monday, people who live in Greene County can apply for the Crosslines Christmas food baskets and the Crosslines toy store at the Crosslines holiday center.

You’ll need social security cards for every member of the household.

No photo copies and a current piece of mail verifying residency in Greene County. To volunteer or donate, go to Crosslinesholiday.org