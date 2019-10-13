Crosslines Holiday Center to begin accepting applications for toy assistance

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Crosslines will begin accepting applications for those seeking Thanksgiving and Christmas food and toy assistance.

Starting tomorrow you can fill out an application at the Crosslines Holiday Center.

You’ll need Social Security cards for every member of the household and a current piece of mail to verify your Greene County address.

Applications can be completed at Crosslines during the following days and times for both Thanksgiving and Christmas:

Monday, Oct. 14 from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 17 from 3 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25 from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

To volunteer or donate to assist families in Greene County, visit www.crosslinesholiday.org or call 417-865-5810.