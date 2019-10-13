Crosslines Holiday Center to begin accepting applications for toy assistance

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Crosslines will begin accepting applications for those seeking Thanksgiving and Christmas food and toy assistance.

Starting tomorrow you can fill out an application at the Crosslines Holiday Center.

You’ll need Social Security cards for every member of the household and a current piece of mail to verify your Greene County address.

Applications can be completed at Crosslines during the following days and times for both Thanksgiving and Christmas:

  • Monday, Oct. 14 from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, Oct. 17 from 3 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
  • Monday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
  • Friday, Oct. 25 from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

To volunteer or donate to assist families in Greene County, visit www.crosslinesholiday.org or call 417-865-5810.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now