Crossline offers meals and toys for families during the holidays

GREENE COUNTY — Holiday meals and toys are being offered to family households of Greene County.

The Crosslines Holiday Food Baskets and toystore applications are being accepted Oct. 14.

Applicants must be prepared with the following:

Social security cards for every member of the household (no photocopies can be accepted).

A current (within 30 days) piece of mail verifying residency in Greene County.

According to the Council of Churches of the Ozarks, Applications for adult-only houses are limited to all residents who are aged 60 and over or homebound.

Applications will be cleared through the Community Clearinghouse to avoid service duplication.

For more information, call 417-865-5810 or go to their website by clicking here.