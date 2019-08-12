Creole jazz band featured during worship service in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Music has been a part of religious services for hundreds of years, but you don’t often hear jazz during a service in the Ozarks.

A Creole jazz band was featured during a worship service at First and Calvary Church earlier today.

One church member played on the piano and he says these services are open to everyone.

“We have people from not only first and calvary but really the whole community comes out to hear this thing cause its sing-along and pat your foot and have a good time,” Gary Ellison, of the First and Calvary Presbyterian Church, said. “We’ve got the greatest band in the world. Jerry Hoover used to be the band director at MSU. Retired, lives in St. Louis came back down. We’ve used the bulk of this band for all 15 performances that we’ve done.”

The band usually joins for services at the beginning of Lent and a more relaxed program during the summer.