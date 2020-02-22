Crash claims a life just west of Carthage

News

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: KSN

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (KSN) – Saturday morning just after 7:15 AM a single vehicle crash claimed a life. Crash occurred in the eastbound direction, about ½ mile to the west of the Carthage city limits on 171/BUS. 49.

At this time it’s believed there was only one vehicle involved. An eastbound Honda Accord left the roadway to the south and struck a series of trees.

Courtesy: KSN

The Jasper County Coroner’s office were called to the scene at 8:05 AM.

Mercy Ambulance transported another person from the vehicle to Mercy Hospital Joplin.

Courtesy: KSN

Missouri State Highway Patrol crash team arrived around 9:45 AM to conduct a crash investigation.

More information from the Missouri State Highway Patrol is expected later. Our cameras waited as family were notified and arrived to the scene.

Courtesy: KSN

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now