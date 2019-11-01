Crash at Highways CC and H sends four to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

GREENE COUNTY, Mo.– While authorities say nobody suffered any life-threatening injuries, a crash north of Springfield sent a mom and three kids to the hospital on Friday.

Witness to crash at CC and H

Ebenezer Fire and Greene County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash, which happened at the intersection of Highways CC and H.

According to authorities on scene, an SUV containing a mother and her three kids collided with a van carrying one man, one woman, and four children.

All four passengers of the SUV were taken to a hospital after the crash.

All six of the people in the van were not reported to have had any serious injuries and were not taken to the hospital.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story.