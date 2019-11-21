Craigmyle: “Hopefully Lor and I have made an impact on the community”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Greene County’s dynamic duo, former Cpl. James Craigmyle and retired K9 Lor are on to new adventures in the Ozarks.

Craigmyle announced Thursday that he is moving on from the Sheriff’s Office and has taken a job as a security manager for Herschend Family Entertainment (Silver Dollar City, Branson Belle, and White Water.)

Craigmyle says he has been with the department since 2004 and when Lor came to town in 2010 the two became one very important team for the county.

He says Lor began gaining popularity before Live P.D.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office announces the retirement of canine Deputy Lor. Canine Lor came to the United States… Posted by Greene County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, November 21, 2019

“You know everybody knows him from Live P.D. right now, but before Live P.D. Lor was known in the community here in Greene County especially,” says Craigmyle.

He says that Lor has been to different schools and organizations throughout the county.

But those are just a handful of the memories Craigmyle and Lor share. He went on to share many of the crime scenes they have been sent out to.

“Him and I have had a lot of memories together from assisting federal agencies on drug sniffs to homicide suspects to missing kids.”

He goes on to talk about even spending time in the hospital and in recovery together after getting injured on duty.

Craigmyle says Lor is going to enjoy sitting around the house “doing nothing just relaxing and playing with the other dogs.”

Craigmyle has three other dogs: two French Bulldogs and a Lab. He says the Lab is shy but the French Bulldogs love to play with Lor.

Craigmyle hopes that he and Lor changed the lives of many Greene County citizens.

“It has been ana amazing journey. Hopefully, Lor and I have made an impact on the community and helped change people’s lives. Hopefully, we’ve touched more than just one or two people’s lives that led them down the right path that wants to you know break the addiction process or break the abuse process.”

Below is a photo gallery of James and Lor.