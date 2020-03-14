CoxHealth to offer free virtual evaluations for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Starting Monday, March 16, CoxHealth will be offering free telemedicine evaluations for people in southwest Missouri experiencing symptoms linked to COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel-coronavirus.

Symptoms include a fever, cough and respiratory distress.

To be evaluated simply use code “COVID” when beginning a Virtual Visit.

Those who have traveled to areas with widespread disease are also eligible for this service.

To start a Virtual Visit, click here. You can also download the CoxHealthNow app for even quicker access to Virtual Visits.