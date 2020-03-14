CoxHealth to implement visitor restrictions in response to COVID-19

by: Bryce Derrickson

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — CoxHealth is putting more restrictions on who can and can’t visit its facilities. It’s an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The hospital says, effective immediately, only one visitor per patient per day will be allowed into any CoxHealth hospital.

No visitor will be allowed to visit patients with suspected COVID-19.

No one under the age of 18, with the exception of those seeking medical care, will be permitted into CoxHealth hospitals, clinics, and other facilities.

Further restrictions may include limiting access to certain hospital entrances and conducting fever checks at hospital entrances.

CoxHealth will evaluate its visitor restriction policies as the situation evolves.

