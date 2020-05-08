CoxHealth to gradually add procedures medically necessary to doctors’ schedules

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — CoxHealth told KOLR10 hospitals are gradually adding procedures that are medically necessary to doctors’ schedules.

Those procedures are still limited and the hospital is not yet doing procedures that would be considered elective.

CoxHealth’s website said it has a strong supply of personal protective equipment (PPE), have built more capacity and have redefined procedures and practices to protect from COVID-19.

CoxHealth has around 6,000 patients waiting and believes “the medical consequences of not receiving care will be worse than the pandemic itself,” according to its website.

As of now, May 8, there are no layoffs at CoxHealth.

With Greene County slowly opening and with more people coming to CoxHealth’s campus, all employees and providers on CoxHealth campuses are wearing masks or face coverings while in public areas.