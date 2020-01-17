CoxHealth receives massive grant for opioid abuse recovery and education

SPRINGFIELD, Mo – CoxHelath now has $1 million to put towards combating opioid abuse in rural areas of the Ozarks.

The grant is from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

Shawn Hayden, the Project Coordinator at CoxHealth, says the goal of the project is to increase M.A.T. usage over opioid usage in rural counties.

M.A.T. stands for Medication Assisted Treatment.

“The main goal is to increase the proliferation of M.A.T. usage within Southwest Missouri As well as our end goal of also increasing the number of providers who are M.A.T. certified,” says Hayden.

The funds are slipt between CoxHealht’s locations and partners in the Ozarks to:

Create youth education programs on the dangers of opioid abuse and addiction.

Certify providers in rural areas to offer medication-assisted treatment for opioid addiction.

Bring more healthcare providers to rural areas.

Expand insurance reimbursement for treatment options for those with opioid use disorder (OUD) and substance use disorder (SUD).

“If someone comes into our emergency department that has an opioid abuse disorder, they can anticipate having coordinated care with Ozark Center, so a handoff from the provider at Cox to a provider at Ozark Center to get the care that they need,” says Hayden.

Ozark Center in Barton County, along with the Clark Center in Monett and Burrell and Jordan Valley in Branson, are partner service providers with CoxHealth.