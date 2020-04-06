CoxHealth receives encouraging chalk messages

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Someone drew encouraging chalk messages near CoxHealth in Springfield.

They’re meant to help encourage the nurses and doctors and other workers that are going to work during such a hectic time.

Kerry Miller is the volunteer coordinator for CoxHealth and shared what these messages mean to the staff.

“Our heroes are the ones that work here, our heroes are those in the community that are doing this,” Miller said. “Our heroes are those of us that are essential, but right now in this community, everybody is essential and so this proves that because everybody is working together.”

The staff at CoxHealth don’t know who wrote the inspirational messages but they are grateful for the show of support.