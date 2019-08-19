CoxHealth plans to open new urgent care facility

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Immediate medical care will soon be more accessible in west Springfield.

CoxHealth announced today, it’s opening a new urgent care facility this fall.

It will be near Kansas Expressway and Sunshine Street.

The urgent care facility is set to open in October.

This will allow people on the west side of town to receive immediate care for illnesses that aren’t severe enough for a trip to the emergency room.

The urgent care will be open seven days a week, between 8:30a.m. and 8:00 p.m.