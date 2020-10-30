CoxHealth plans “super clinic” in Republic

News
Posted: / Updated:
Make It Count

REPUBLIC, Mo.– 15,000 square-feet dedicated to primary care, physical therapy and walk-in appointments; It’s the promise of CoxHealth’s next “super clinic”, which should appear in Republic within the next year.

Construction is expected to begin “in the next few weeks,” the hospital network said in a release Friday, Oct. 30. The building process could take up to ten months.

“We believe this super clinic will offer a greater level of care and convenience,” Vice President of Cox Medical Group, Max Buetow, said in that statement. “As we get feedback from our patients, we know that having multiple services together can be a great benefit. Additionally, we’re excited for what this facility will mean for Republic and the surrounding area, and the chance to grow with the community.”

CoxHealth says the facility will be located along U.S. 60 near the intersection of State Highway M.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Make It Count

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now