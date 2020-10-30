CoxHealth plans “super clinic” in Republic

REPUBLIC, Mo.– 15,000 square-feet dedicated to primary care, physical therapy and walk-in appointments; It’s the promise of CoxHealth’s next “super clinic”, which should appear in Republic within the next year.

Construction is expected to begin “in the next few weeks,” the hospital network said in a release Friday, Oct. 30. The building process could take up to ten months.

“We believe this super clinic will offer a greater level of care and convenience,” Vice President of Cox Medical Group, Max Buetow, said in that statement. “As we get feedback from our patients, we know that having multiple services together can be a great benefit. Additionally, we’re excited for what this facility will mean for Republic and the surrounding area, and the chance to grow with the community.”

CoxHealth says the facility will be located along U.S. 60 near the intersection of State Highway M.