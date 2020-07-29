CoxHealth opens new Cardiovascular Observation Unit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – CoxHealth has officially opened a new Cardiovascular Observation Unit in Cox South.

The new 23,000 square foot unit makes more room for pre and post-procedural care, echo-cardiograms, and stress echo-cardiograms, and patients who require short starts for other cardiovascular needs.

This is only one aspect of CoxHealth’s cardiovascular care program.

Treatment is also available for vascular disease, varicose and spider veins, peripheral arterial disease, and deep vein thrombosis.