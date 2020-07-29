CoxHealth opens new Cardiovascular Observation Unit

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – CoxHealth has officially opened a new Cardiovascular Observation Unit in Cox South.

The new 23,000 square foot unit makes more room for pre and post-procedural care, echo-cardiograms, and stress echo-cardiograms, and patients who require short starts for other cardiovascular needs.

This is only one aspect of CoxHealth’s cardiovascular care program.

Treatment is also available for vascular disease, varicose and spider veins, peripheral arterial disease, and deep vein thrombosis.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

TLC Properties