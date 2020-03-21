CoxHealth launches $1 million donation to help with staff expenses

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — CoxHealth Board of Directors establishes a $1 million fund to CoxHealth employees with expenses as they help the community in this time of unprecedented crisis.

According to CoxHealth press release, employees can apply in areas of financial concern such as internet service to keep children connected to school, childcare, meal support, medications, or other needs related to the crisis, and accommodations if required to stay close to the hospital.

In the offsetting situation, the CoxHealth Employee Heroes Fund will assist employees by their time and service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CoxHealth team is making sure the safety of employees, patients, and the community as a whole.

