CoxHealth, Jordan Valley Innovation Center developing prototype for reusable face shield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With medical professionals facing a worldwide shortage of personal protective equipment, or PPE, many are turning to make-shift or homemade equipment.

CoxHealth and the Jordan Valley Innovation Center are developing a prototype face shield that can be reused as needed.

The face shields protect workers’ eyes, nose, and mouth and they are designed to be worn with a surgical mask underneath.

Although there is not currently a shortage locally, CoxHealth Innovation Director Scott Rogers says he wants to prepare before it becomes a crisis.

“What we’re trying to do is take what we have for inventory and preserve it as much as possible,” Rogers said. “This face shield helps protect the worker, protect the patient and preserve the PPE that we have.”

The patterns for the face shield and a step by step video on how to make them can be found on CoxHealth.com/innovation.

Rogers says that any 3-D printer can use the free file.

Companies or individuals can make the shields to donate to hospitals in need.