CoxHealth joins plasma clinical trial with Mayo Clinic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A local hospital is pairing up with the Mayo Clinic to try to figure out how plasma from those who survived COVID-19 can treat patients still sick with the virus.

Dr. Anne Hayes, a pathologist at CoxHealth, says one patient is currently being treated with a developing method of plasma treatment.

“We hope that what we learn through these trials will help us develop treatment protocols to make a big difference in the months ahead,” Dr. Hayes said. “While we never want to be dealing with a situation such as this one, it is inspiring to be part of the solution.”

According to CoxHealth, antibodies in the plasma will hopefully offer help to those still suffering from COVID-19, as this method has done with viral diseases in the past.

“Given how early we are in this process, projected outcomes aren’t proven, but we are hopeful that we will see successful treatment for COVID-19 as we have with other viral diseases,” says Dr. Hayes.

The hospital says if those who recover from the virus are willing to donate plasma, they should call their primary care provider or email CoxHealthAccountableCare@coxhealth.com.