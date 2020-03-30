CoxHealth Heart Center employee tests positive for COVID-19

BRANSON, Mo. — CoxHealth announced Sunday, March 29, an employee at CoxHealth Heart Center in Branson has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee is reportedly recovering at home and doing well.

CoxHealth and health department representatives are “contacting clinic employees and members of the public who may have had close contact during a three-day period with the individual,” according to their website.

Infection Prevention is following up with those employees by not letting them work if they have symptoms and monitoring all other employees for symptoms.

“The clinic is being cleaned extensively today and will reopen Monday morning,” CoxHealth’s website said.