CoxHealth dealing with shortage of COVID-19 treatment

CoxHealth says monoclonal antibody treatments are scarce in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Monoclonal antibodies, a treatment that can help people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 are becoming scarce, according to CoxHealth President and CEO Steve Edwards. Edwards tweeted Tuesday evening that Cox is not able to control its supply of monoclonal antibodies.

CoxHealth is given an allocation from the federal government. Edwards says because of the uncertainty of the supply, Cox must begin to prioritize the use of monoclonal antibodies toward patients with the highest risk of hospitalization or death.

Monoclonal Antibody treatment can reduce severe COIVD-19 symptoms by up to 81%, according to a study conducted by the New England Journal of Medicine. Over the summer, a state-funded and state-staffed infusion center provided treatment during the surge of the Delta variant of COVID-19. CoxHealth, Mercy, and Jordan Valley Medical Center continued to treat patients at their facilities.

