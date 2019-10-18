CoxHealth: Company sends incorrect information to patients

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- CoxHealth is warning their patients to know about a letter that was sent by mistake.

The letter sent by Missouri Care says they are no longer able to receive services at CoxHealth under their insurance plan.

Missouri Care administers insurance benefits for many CoxHealth patients.

CoxHealth says the information is incorrect and that the letters were sent by mistake.

Missouri Care is looking into why this happened and will notify patients directly that this is an error.

Individuals with questions about this may call 417-269-INFO.