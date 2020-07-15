CoxHealth clinic expands to Harrison, Arkansas

BOONE COUNTY, Ark. — In a few weeks, CoxHealth say it’ll open its first clinic outside of Missouri. The new clinic will be located 715 Sherman Ave. Suite W, in Harrison, Arkansas.

Along with offering primary care services, CoxHealth says the new clinic will offer management of chronic health conditions, sports physicals, preventative screenings, and even some minor procedures.

“This is very exciting for us, as it’s a new way for us to serve patients, some of whom have been driving great distances for primary care,” Max Buetow, Vice President of Regional Services at CoxHealth said in a statement Wednesday.

“Our new clinic gives them an entry point into our health system. It’s also a way to connect patients with higher levels of specialist care should the need arise.”

The new primary care clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In the upcoming weeks an official date will be announced.