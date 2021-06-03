CoxHealth Center for Addictions expands to Branson

BRANSON, Mo. — CoxHealth Center for Addictions is adding a second campus in Branson, according to CoxHealth.

“As the needs of our region have evolved, we have worked to expand and adapt, and add new ways to serve,” says Tressa Moyle, director of the CoxHealth CFA. “We believe that this increased access to services will help even more patients develop strategies to overcome issues related to substance use, which can have devastating impacts if left untreated.”

The clinic will offer medication management for substance use disorders, chronic pain management and there are plans to add more options as demand increases.

Patients will initially be seen at CFA in Springfield to start their outpatient treatment, afterwards, they can have ongoing appointments at the Branson location.

If you’re currently in the program you may transfer to the Branson clinic.

The new location is housed at CoxHealth’s Pain and Neurology Clinic at 121 Cahill Road, Suite 204, in Branson.

The Branson clinic is set to open on June 11.

