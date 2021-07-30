CoxHealth Branson celebrates first responders with free meal

BRANSON, Mo. – CoxHealth in Branson is supporting first responders in the Ozarks by offering free lunch and free COVID-19 vaccines.

This is the 6th year Cox has conducted this route to thank these heroes, but instead of indoors, they set up a drive-through to ensure COVID-19 safety precautions.

The President of Cox Medical Center in Branson, William Mahoney, was handing out meals with the team of nurses, doctors, and executives on Friday and wants these local heroes to know that they are appreciated.

“We’ve been doing this for over five years with first responders. If you recall back, five or six years ago, there started to be some negativity about things going on, and we didn’t want anyone to even doubt where we stood. You know, when you look at our first responders – police, fire, ems, they’re the social fabric of the safety net of our community and it’s important they know they are appreciated and respected. And I don’t want for one minute them to doubt that,” says Mahoney.

Cox will be celebrating first responders in Barton County on August 13th and Cox North will be handing out meals on August 27th.