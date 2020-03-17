CoxHealth and Mercy to postpone some non-urgent surgeries

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Two of the Ozarks area’s biggest healthcare systems are postponing certain non-essential surgeries, The Greene County Health Department announced Tuesday (03/17/2020).

“In this case, elective procedures may encompass any procedure that is not an emergency,” a statement from the Health Department reads.

All patients should assume their procedure is still scheduled until hearing different from their healthcare provider, The Health Department emphasized.

“This decision is not taken lightly, given the fact that it will inconvenience patients. However, it’s felt that the systems must be prepared to care for patients in emergency situations who are impacted by symptoms of COVID-19 and require hospitalization to potentially save their lives,” the Health Department’s statement said.