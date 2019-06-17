Cox South participates in an armed intruder drill

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Cox South held an armed intruder drill Monday, June 17,2019.

The drill included actors in makeup as victims as well as a person who will play the role of the armed intruder.

Mallory Kellogg, a CoxHealth student, acted as a victim during the active intruder drill “people need to be prepared for something like this especially now it happens all the time nowadays and if we’re not prepared we’re not going to know what to do when it happens.”

CoxHealth says the reason they are doing this drill now is to sharpen response skills just in case there is a similar situation in the future.

“As everybody knows, there’s a lot of this activity going on around the country,” said John Elmore, an organizer of the drill with Cox Health. “We just want to make sure that we are prepared for any type of event, like this, might happen. Any type of mass casualty type of event, we want to be trained and be ready for. We’re pretty confident we could handle something now but it’s always good to train and get the exercise on that.”

Springfield Police Department, Springfield Fire Department, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol all responded during the drill.

The hospital still continued with normal operations during the drill and used fake injuries and blood to make things feel more real.

The drill went from 5:30 p.m. till 9:30 p.m.