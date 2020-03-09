Cox Health offers tips to help you not get sick

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With Missouri’s first presumptive positive case of coronavirus in St. Louis, more and more people are preparing for the spread.

There aren’t any confirmed cases in Greene County but it’s no secret everyone is washing their hands more often now as a result of the virus.

Cox Health officials said there are a lot of common mistakes or things that may even be overlooked, and we even did an experiment ourselves.

Cindy Edwards is a registered nurse that specializes in infection prevention at Cox Health.

“We often touch dirty door handles or areas that are high touch surfaces and then we eat or put our hands in our mouth and so then we put those organisms into our mouth,” Edwards said.

She says it’s this time of year when people are more prone to getting sick, it’s so important to be washing your hands.

“We frequently touch our face and don’t even realize it throughout the day and it’s hard to break that habit all the time so washing your hands can definitely prevent that part of transmission,” Edwards said.

I visited a Biology 101 class at Missouri State University and just let the camera roll. Students touched their faces over 100 times in just three minutes.

Edwards says though hand sanitizer isn’t the best option, it’s still better than nothing if you can’t get to soap and water.

“If you’re unable to wash your hands with soap and water, you can use hand sanitizer,” Edwards said. “We recommend 60 % of alcohol in that hand sanitizer.”

Edwards says your phone also harbors many germs.

In fact, during the interview, she offered to test my phone.

She says normally, Cox South likes to have things that are swabbed to read at 100 — that means anything above that is considered dirty.

And the reading on my phone actually came back at almost 3,000 — meaning it was outrageously dirty.

So she recommends cleaning your phone regularly.

She also recommends contacting your phone carrier to see which cleaning option is best for your device.