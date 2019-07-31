Cox Health and OTC adjust apprenticeship program to meet needs created by staffing shortage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– After failing to shake a shortage of qualified staff, Cox Health and Ozarks Technical Community College shook up the way they train certain medical field students.

The Cox Health Clinical Medical Assitant Apprenticeship program, part real-world-experience builder and part Ozarks Technical Community College class, now requires 50% less time to complete and is open to more than just OTC students.

“We need more people,” Brock Shamel, Administrative Director of Clinics at Cox Health told Ozarks First. “We need people who can help take care of our patients and so it demanded a shorter program.”

Richardson says the hospital has struggled to find quality medical assistants for the last three years.

It was about that long ago OTC noticed the staffing shortage and jumped into action collaborating with Cox and launching the Medical Assitant program.

The problem: The program’s time requirement and the fact it was only made available to those already enrolled at OTC kept the outflow of qualified medical assistants to a minimum.

Now, those factors are changing.

Going forward, the program will only require 16 weeks on-site and in-classroom. It’ll also accept public applications.

“Cox came to us and said ‘Hey, can we make it a shorter program and lose no quality?’,” Becky Stevens, a Medical Assistant Instructor at OTC said. “And our answer was all we can do is try. Absolutely.”

The program is tuition-free and gives participants a chance to earn a salary.

Medical-assistant-hopefuls need to apply before the registration deadline on August 9th.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.