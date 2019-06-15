Cox College set to become Missouri’s second largest nursing program

(News-Leader) – Cox College is on the verge of a major growth spurt.

The private higher education institution received approval from the Missouri State Board of Nursing to expand its undergraduate program from 250 to 400 students. Starting this fall, up to 25 spots will be added each year.

Once complete, Cox College will have Missouri’s second largest undergraduate nursing program. The largest, with slightly more than 400 spots, is Goldfarb School of Nursing at Barnes-Jewish College in St. Louis.

