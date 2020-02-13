Cox Branson is offering free mammograms

BRANSON, Mo. – Cox Branson is partnering with the Breast Cancer Foundation to offer free mammograms next week.

The screenings are available to women who have no insurance or not enough insurance.

The free screenings are available on Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

At the women’s center at Cox Branson.

You don’t have to make an appointment.

But you must be at least 40 years old, have no current breast problems and have not had a mammogram in at least a year.

For more information, you can call the Women’s Center at Cox Branson at 417-348-8313.