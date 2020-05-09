COVID: Miss America competition delayed until next year

MISS AMERICA 2020 — Pictured: (l-r) Miss America 2020, Candidates, Kit Hoover, Mario Lopez at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT on Thursday, December 19, 2019 — (Photo by: Eric Liebowitz/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WPVI, CNN Newsource) –There won’t be a miss america this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Miss America organization said this year’s competition is being delayed due to the nationwide impact of coronavirus.

It’s a move to protect the health and welfare of the contestants, judges and fans.

In the meantime, the organization is working with the state qualifying organizations on eligibility issues for the next pageant.

The postponement means the current Miss America Camille Schrier will serve an extra year until she can pass the torch.

Founded in 1921, the next Miss America pageant will mark its 100th anniversary.