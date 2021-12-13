COVID-19 vaccine: Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. celebrates after weekend effort

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Monday, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department said 969 people were vaccinated over the weekend at its second Winter Vaccine Event.

On Saturday, December 11 people receiving their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine could get a $50 gift card.

An incredible achievement this weekend — the second Winter Vaccine Event administered 969 vaccines across both locations! pic.twitter.com/wICbR1dffM — S-GC Health Dept. (@SGCHD) December 13, 2021

The health department went on to say between this past weekend, and the other Winter Vaccine event, nearly 2,000 people received a COVID-19 vaccination. Springfield Public Schools and Community Foundation of the Ozarks partnered with the health department for the Winter Vaccination events.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says 96 people are getting diagnosed with COVID-19 every day, and there are 116 people in the Greene County hospitals suffering from the virus as of Monday evening. Just more than 50% of people older than five in Greene County are vaccinated.