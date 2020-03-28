COVID-19 testing available for Missouri first responders, health care workers WITH symptoms

(MONET) — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is expediting COVID-19 testing and test results for some first responders and other public health and safety professionals by processing their specimens through the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory.

Missourians working in health care and public safety who have had close contact with suspected COVID-19 patients and subsequently experience symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath are eligible, according to the department’s public statement today:

“The lab can provide test results within 24 hours of receiving the specimen – a faster rate than the 8-9 days of some commercial laboratories. This means front-line professionals who test negative and recover from symptoms may return to work sooner and continue providing critical services to fellow Missourians.”

For testing at the state laboratory, first responders must meet two criteria:

Close contact with a suspected COVID-19 patient

Symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath



First responders who meet these criteria can ask their health care providers to call the 24-hour hotline at 877-435-8411 to request testing. If the patient is approved, the hotline representatives will assist with the PUI (person under investigation) form and send a copy to the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory.

For more information, please see the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services health update::https://health.mo.gov/emergencies/ert/alertsadvisories/pdf/update32320.pdf