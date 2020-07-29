Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

COVID-19: Taney County announces new cases, possible community exposures

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – The Taney County Health Department (TCHD) is reporting 272 cases of COVID-19 in Taney County with an additional 71 cases under investigation. There have been 4 deaths and 101 individuals have recovered.

The Taney County Health Department is notifying the public of potential community exposures from multiple COVID-19 positive residents and visitors.

Prior to being diagnosed, these individuals went to the following locations:

  • Dutton Show on Thursday, July 16 at 8 p.m.
  • Haygood’s Show on Saturday, July 18 at 7:30 p.m.
  • 9:30 am First Baptist Church, Friendship Freewill Baptist evening service, and Scooters Gas Station on Sunday, July 19.
  • Casey’s in Forsyth on Tuesday, July 21 at 10:30 a.m.
  • Big Cedar Dock, 6:00-7:00 pm Walmart Branson Parkway on Wednesday, July 22
  • Olive Garden on Thursday, July 23 at 7 p.m.

If you were at any of these locations during this time, please monitor for symptoms. If symptoms do develop, please notify your healthcare provider for further consultation.

