COVID-19 survivor talks about fighting the virus

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — 48-year-old Mike Ferguson’s symptoms placed him in an emergency room twice.

Ferguson is quarantining in Jefferson City,

Before Ferguon’s symptoms came about, he was on vacation in Chicago.

In his first visit to the emergency room he was tested and asked to quarantine.

Three days later, he came back to the hospital.

“The symptoms for me started with a cough,” Ferguson said. “Kind of a respiratory cough, and a fever that just got progressively worse.”

Ferguson was admitted to the ICU on March 16.

“I got the test results when I was in the ICU, and the first thing that went through my mind was oh my goodness, my daughter, who drove me to the emergency room a few days before,” Ferguson said.

His daughter Amber was fine, but it was the beginning of an uphill battle for him.

“My fever was so high,” Ferguson said.

At one point, Ferguson’s temperature was 103.6 degrees. But, he says his coughing was even worse.

“What happens with this COVID virus is it attaches to your lungs and it just attacks,” Ferguson said. “Attack, attack, attack. It basically feels like it is squeezing the air out of your lungs.”

Doctors put tubes up Ferguson’s nose.

“A lot of forced oxygen,” Ferguson said. “It was something like six or seven liters of oxygen a minute, just to get my oxygen levels to a safe place.”

It took him a few days to go back to a normal treatment.

“Anytime you don’t feel like you can control what’s happening with your body, and in this case, you can’t enough air in at times it is really, really frightening,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson never thought of the worst case scenario, though.

“I never really thought I was at death’s door, but the reality that this has the ability to take lives including mine really did set in at one point,” Ferguson said.

He’s now at home in self-isolation, and is working to make sure others avoid what he experienced.

“My plea is take those warnings seriously,” Ferguson said. “I know we’ve heard them a million times before, but please take it very, very seriously. This virus is no joke.”

If all goes according to plan, Ferguson’s quarantine will end on Friday, April 10.

Because of work and the virus, he hasn’t seen his wife since February.

Ferguson tells me he can’t wait to be reunited with her.