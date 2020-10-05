COVID-19 numbers at Springfield universities declining

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With the initial spike in COVID-19 cases at many universities in Springfield since the start of the school year, the numbers are finally decreasing.

KOLR10’s Frances Lin reports on how the local universities here in Springfield are doing.

At Missouri State University, the director of university safety said the three biggest reasons for the decrease in cases on campus are COVID-19 education, masking, and social distancing.

“We are in a pandemic, that’s not gone away, and certainly you have to be vigilant about that,” said David Hall, the director of university safety at Missouri State University.

Hall said Missouri State University had a sharp increase in cases at the start of the school year, “everything was new, everybody was excited. They were getting back with friends they haven’t seen.”

And in the past few weeks, cases started to drop.

Just under 10 cases per day, and that’s really much more in line than what we were expecting,” Hall explained, “once our students got back on campus, they really saw the implications of oh, we’ve got to be careful.”

At Drury University, the numbers are pretty steady at zero to two cases per day.

And university leaders said the reasoning behind those low numbers are the students, staff, and faculty’s efforts of social distancing and masking.

“Our main focus has been on keeping our staff, faculty, and students safe,” said David Hinson, executive vice president and chief of staff at Drury University.

Hinson said higher education facilities here in Springfield including Missouri State University, Drury University, Ozarks Technical Community College and Evangel University meet regularly.

The four universities wrote an open letter to the city council earlier this week asking the city to extend the mask ordinance.

“We fully support the mayor and the council in extending the order,” Hinson said, “all the universities are an integral part of Springfield.”

“If they’re not masking within the broader community, then we know that will have an impact on our campus as well,” said Hall.

“We don’t live in an insular bubble, right? We are going out, we’re shopping, and it makes it easier for us to focus on teaching and not worried about whether we’re having to convince someone the efficacy of masking,” said Hinson.

“Does it help when the outside community mask and follows guidelines? Sure,” said Dr. Sue Head, vice president of cultural affairs at College of the Ozarks. Our return to campus plan was called love thy neighbor, and we’re really just trying to take care of each other.”

College of the Ozarks also had the same trend of up-and-down cases, “it’s back down, we currently have one student with COVID, and we’ve had 17 employees and students who recovered total. We were all just forming a new habit.”

But university leaders are hopeful that cases will stay down.

“We can have a certain amount of normalcy throughout the semester, being able to have an on-campus experience in education,” Hall said, “I think everybody’s feeling very positive and optimistic now.”

“This will pass,” Dr. Head said, “hopefully soon.”

As for Ozarks Technical Community College, their numbers have been steady between the mid-20s and mid-30s.

Although positive case numbers at Ozarks Technical Community College are limited by what students choose to report to the college.

School leaders said masking is definitely working on campus and students and employees have been very compliant.