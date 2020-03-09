COVID-19 is taking a toll on major events

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Coronavirus strain COVID-19 is becoming an event planner’s worst nightmare.

Many events nationwide have already been postponed or canceled because of the virus.

One of the many events impacted is the Pokemon Go Safari Zone event in St. Louis.

Safari Zone is an event where unique Pokemon to a specific region spawn in the game.

According to Niantic, Pokemon Go’s parent company, “We have made the difficult decision to postpone Safari Zone St. Louis.”

The company states that the event has not been canceled but will be postponed for a later date.

Chance Cigallio, an avid Pokemon Go player, says he had plans with family to travel to St. Louis for the event later in March.

“Originally, I was a little upset. Someone messaged me this morning; it was the first thing I saw,” he says.

But he is not worried because the Pokemon that were going to be released at that event will be released to ticket holders in their hometowns.

South by Southwest is another major event canceled because of the virus.

During a press conference Friday, Austin Mayor Steve Adler, along with other city and county leaders, announced that the 2020 South by Southwest festival would be canceled amid nationwide and local concerns over COVID-19.

The festival responded, saying, “We are devastated to share this news with you. “The show must go on” is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place. We are now working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation.”

And, it’s not just festivals and conventions, artists are canceling tour dates at an alarming rate. Ciara, Mariah Carey, and the Ultra Music Festival in Miami all postponed shows, according to The Associated Press.

For more events that have been impacted, click here.