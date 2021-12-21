COVID-19 in Springfield: testing appointments fill up as cases rise before Christmas

Charles Hoppmann is swabbed for a COVID-19 test as his family of four departs for a vacation in Milan, Italy, at a testing center operated by Nomi Health inside Miami International Airport, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Miami. Nomi nurses said that both demand for tests and positivity rates at their testing center have risen […]

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department and hospital leaders say the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb. However, it appears many in Springfield want to get tested before the holidays. The health department announced Monday, appointments for its Celebrate Safely Testing Event are full. There are other opportunities to get tested in Springfield listed on the department’s website.

Appointments for the Dec. 22-23 Celebrate Safely Testing Event are now full. To find more testing opportunities before holiday gatherings, visit https://t.co/ERJDG8cW2S. pic.twitter.com/prCCDQhtph — S-GC Health Dept. (@SGCHD) December 21, 2021

According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s Recovery Dashboard, an average of 106 people per day are getting diagnosed with COVID-19 in Greene County. The dashboard also says there are 111 people who are hospitalized in Springfield due to the virus. Just more than 50% of people in Greene County who are older than five are fully vaccinated.

CoxHealth President and CEO Steve Edwards tweeted Monday that there are 66 patients hospitalized at Cox with COVID-19. Edwards says 95 percent of those patients, or 63 of them, are not vaccinated and cautioned holiday gatherings will drive the spread.

Meanwhile, at Mercy Hospital, there are 52 patients who are positive with COVID-19 in the hospital, according to Erik Frederick, with Mercy. Five people died of COVID-19 at Mercy yesterday, bringing Mercy to 22 COVID-19 deaths in December.

As of Monday, December 21, there has not been a case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 identified in Greene County.