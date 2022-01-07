COVID-19 in Springfield: Health Department sees record daily case rate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department said on Friday the department’s rate of COVID-19 cases is at its highest since the pandemic began.

Thursday’s total of 434 new COVID-19 cases brings the department’s rolling 7-day average to 280.7 cases per day. The previous high was 254.7 cases per day. That was reported a year ago, in January 2021. The department tracks cases on its recovery dashboard.

In a news release, the health department included a reminder that Health Director Katie Towns warned of a significant surge of cases in the community, predicting cases would rise over the next several weeks.

The health department encouraged people to prepare for cases to continue to increase, and to use tools to prevent the spread of COVID-19 such as masking, staying home when sick, getting tested, vaccinated, and getting a booster shot.

According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that a booster dose prevents 75% of people who contract the Omicron variant from having a symptomatic infection, compared to 35% among those who have received a two-dose vaccine. Those who have not yet become fully vaccinated will receive significant protection against severe illness, hospitalization, and death by choosing vaccination now, the health department states.